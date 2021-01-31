Skip to Main Content
Montreal·Video

After Quebec doctor's death, her sister warns about pandemic stress facing health-care workers

A Quebec doctor’s death by suicide shocked the Canadian medical community and raised concerns about the mental health of health-care professionals during the pandemic.

Relentless demands of COVID-19 spur concerns about health-care workers' mental well-being

CBC News ·

Health-care workers facing pandemic burnout and stress during COVID-19

CBC News

4 hours agoVideo
10:14
A Quebec doctor’s death by suicide shocked the Canadian medical community and raised concerns about the mental health of health-care professionals during the pandemic. Dr. Karine Dion’s sister, Geneviève Dion, joined Rosemary Barton Live to speak out about the death of her sister and shine a light on the enormous stress placed on health-care professionals during the pandemic. 10:14

If you are having a hard time coping, here are some resources that could help.

If you are in crisis or know someone who is, here is where to get help:

  • Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (Phone) | 45645 (Text, 4 p.m. to midnight ET only) crisisservicescanada.ca

  • In Quebec (French): Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

  • Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (Phone), Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

  • Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now