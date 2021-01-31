After Quebec doctor's death, her sister warns about pandemic stress facing health-care workers
A Quebec doctor’s death by suicide shocked the Canadian medical community and raised concerns about the mental health of health-care professionals during the pandemic.
Relentless demands of COVID-19 spur concerns about health-care workers' mental well-being
If you are having a hard time coping, here are some resources that could help.
If you are in crisis or know someone who is, here is where to get help:
-
Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (Phone) | 45645 (Text, 4 p.m. to midnight ET only) crisisservicescanada.ca
-
In Quebec (French): Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)
-
Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (Phone), Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca
-
Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre