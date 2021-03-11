Remember those we've lost, urges Quebec premier a year after pandemic declared

Premier François Legault wants Quebecers to remember those who died of COVID-19, people who, he said, were taken too soon.

Legault gave a speech in French at a sombre ceremony outside Quebec's National Assembly building Thursday afternoon, marking one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

"We lost grandpas and grandmas, dads, moms, brothers, sister, friends," the premier said, pointing out the virus hit the elderly particularly hard.

He also highlighted essential workers, such as people who worked in grocery stores, and commended health-care workers for their courage in treating patients infected with the disease.

"They were truly heroes and they continued for a year and they continue now," he said, adding that they are entitled to recognition for what they did.

WATCH | Premier François Legault's full speech at the remembrance ceremony:

Watch Quebec Premier François Legault's memorial speech CBC News Montreal 3:30 Speaking in French, Legault offered his condolences to the families of the more than 10,000 Quebecers who have died from COVID-19. 3:30

The ceremony started with invitees — including people representing seniors, people who lost family members, caregivers, health-care workers, and members of the Armed Forces, as well as members of the National Assembly — descending the steps outside the building holding white roses, the flower chosen to mark the occasion.

They walked to their designated positions, all wearing black masks, all standing two metres from each other.

A wreath made of white flowers — with Quebec's motto, je me souviens, or I will remember on a banner — was placed up near a screen.

As video performances by the Montreal Symphony Orchestra and children's choir Les Petits Chanteurs de Beauport played, attendees walked up and placed their individual rose beneath the wreath.

Some paused for a moment, some bowed their heads, then saluted the premier and his wife Isabelle Brais, who were standing nearby, before returning to their positions.

A moment of silence followed Legault's speech, then the bell in the central tower of the National Assembly building rang for three minutes, as did bells across the province.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took part in a similar ceremony at Place Vauquelin, near Montreal's city hall.

And federal political leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also marked the occasion with speeches in the House of Commons.