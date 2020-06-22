How 2 pandemics, a century apart, highlight the role of women
Women are disproportionately affected in health crises. What can we learn from the 1918 influenza pandemic?
In Canada’s COVID-19 epicentre, more women are contracting and dying from the virus than men.
More than 100 years have passed between COVID-19 and the Spanish Flu, but many parallels can be drawn between the two pandemics.
Women are disproportionately affected in health crises. But at the same time, these crises can bring more focus to the role of women in society.
Watch historian Magda Fahrni and epidemiologist Nima Machouf discuss the impact of the current pandemic on women — and what can be learned from a pandemic a century ago.
