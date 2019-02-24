Pair of heroic pooches honoured at special ceremony in Laval
Provincial association of small animal veterinarians awarded medals to 2 dogs
Two deserving dogs were honoured by a Quebec veterinarian association on Sunday for performing heroic acts that saved the lives of two men.
Three-year-old Navy works with the Longueuil police service. He helped find an unconscious man in La Frayère park in Boucherville in September 2018.
"I don't think he's ever had a bone this big," joked Longueuil police officer Pascal Belletête, who accepted the award.
Navy is a Longueuil police dog that found a missing man unconscious in Lafrayeur park. He’s loving his prize bone <a href="https://t.co/9CRA2zICik">pic.twitter.com/9CRA2zICik</a>—@clairelwn
Skippy, a six-year-old Chihuahua who lives in the Laurentians, was also honoured for his service.
His owner Serge Parent says he wouldn't be alive if it weren't for Skippy.
In June, Parent's wife heard Skippy barking in the middle of the night. She got up to investigate and found her husband unconscious on the ground.
He had a brain hemorrhage.
"If it weren't for him, I wouldn't be here," said Parent.
Both dogs will join the 44 dogs, six cats and two horses already in Quebec's animal hall of fame.
With files from Claire Loewen
