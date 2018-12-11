Overnight parking to be made available during Montreal snow removal operations

Finding a place to park your car can be a real drag during overnight snow removal operations in Montreal, but there is an option — more than 2,150 free spots are available in parking lots across the city.

Stationnement de Montréal is offering the overnight option in partnership with the city for the 10th year in a row, it said in an announcement Tuesday.

But there's a catch — you'll have to be ready to wake up early to move your car.

As soon as the city launches snow removal options, residents will have the option of parking their vehicles in one of 21 designated parking lots between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. the next day.

The parking lots are located in "several different boroughs," the agency says, and motorists must be sure to avoid parking in spots reserved for permit holders.

"We want to help citizens park their cars at night to facilitate snow removal and snow loading operations," says Charles Auger, general manager of Stationnement de Montréal in the announcement.

For a list of participating parking lots, visit our Web site at www.statdemtl.qc.ca, or call our customer service department at 514 868-3737.