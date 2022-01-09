2 dead after overnight fires in Montreal and Laval

A friend visiting the victim in Laval smelled smoke and didn't get an answer when they arrived at the home on 409 Copernic Avenue. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

A woman in her forties was found dead in an apartment in Laval on Saturday night following a fire, while another person died in another fire in Montreal on Sunday morning.

A friend of the Laval victim contacted emergency services at around 8:25 p.m., according to Laval police (SPL). The friend smelled smoke and didn't get an answer when he visited the victim's home on 409 Copernic Avenue.

The building was evacuated and first responders found the lifeless woman, along with the tail end of a fire that didn't affect other units.

An investigation is underway, but everything suggests that it was an accident, Sgt. Robert Deblois of the SPL said.

The other tenants in the building were able to return to their homes shortly after the call.

In Montreal, paramedics were called to 6899 Papineau Avenue, near Bélanger Street, at around 5:20 a.m. Sunday.

Other tenants of the apartment building were evacuated, but they have since returned to their home.

Véronique Comtois, spokesperson for Montreal police, said the cause of the fire and the identity of the victim are not yet known.

Given the death, police will head to the site to investigate.