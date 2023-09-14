Content
Montreal·New

Woman among group of 6 who overdosed in Montreal last weekend has died

A 42-year-old woman who was part of a group of six people who overdosed at the same time last Sunday has died. 

The woman died in hospital on Tuesday, according to Montreal police

CBC News ·
A paramedic looks up to the camera. Several police officers and paramedics with ambulances occupy a cordoned-off street.
On Sunday afternoon, several ambulances were dispatched to St-Dominique Street to tend to six people who had overdosed. (CBC News)

The woman died in hospital on Tuesday, a Montreal police spokesperson said, and the investigation into her death has been transferred to the coroner's office. 

Six people overdosed simultaneously on Sunday afternoon near the corner of St-Dominique and Ontario streets.

Two men who survived the overdoses said they inhaled a substance and began feeling tired and shaky. 

Matthew Biddle, the housing manager of Project Autochtone du Québec (PAQ), a nearby organization for Indigenous people in situations of homelessness, said he suspected the drug was tainted with fentanyl, a powerful opioid. 

