Woman among group of 6 who overdosed in Montreal last weekend has died
A 42-year-old woman who was part of a group of six people who overdosed at the same time last Sunday has died.
The woman died in hospital on Tuesday, according to Montreal police
A 42-year-old woman who was among a group of six people who overdosed at the same time last Sunday in downtown Montreal has died.
The woman died in hospital on Tuesday, a Montreal police spokesperson said, and the investigation into her death has been transferred to the coroner's office.
Six people overdosed simultaneously on Sunday afternoon near the corner of St-Dominique and Ontario streets.
Two men who survived the overdoses said they inhaled a substance and began feeling tired and shaky.
Matthew Biddle, the housing manager of Project Autochtone du Québec (PAQ), a nearby organization for Indigenous people in situations of homelessness, said he suspected the drug was tainted with fentanyl, a powerful opioid.