Experience Montreal's top classical orchestras in the great outdoors tonight

At sunset, Mount Royal Park will be filled with the sounds of Tchaikovsky's celebrated Symphony No. 5 thanks to a free, outdoor performance by Montreal's Orchestre Métropolitain.

This is the sixth edition of the event that takes place at the foot of the park, at the intersection of Parc and Des Pins avenues.

The concert, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, will begin at 8 p.m.

Along with the Tchaikovsky symphony, the orchestra will be performing Edvard Grieg's Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 and Ravel's Bolero.

Stumbled upon sound check for Orchestre Métropolitain concert tonight. Early birds getting mini-concert (and get to see Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducting in shorts.) <a href="https://t.co/V33I9dr0nm">pic.twitter.com/V33I9dr0nm</a> —@Kim_McNairn

The concert will be preceded by a performance by 3Doums, a percussion ensemble, at 6:30 p.m., with food trucks set up at the corner of Parc and Duluth avenues as of 5 p.m.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring folding chairs and picnic dinners, and there will be a water refilling station on site.

Because of the open-air concert, the following streets will be closed Thursday between 4 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.:

Parc Avenue, in both directions, between Des Pins and Mont-Royal avenues.

Côte-Ste-Catherine Road, in both directions, south of Mont-Royal Ave.

Duluth Avenue, in both directions, between Parc Avenue and Saint-Urbain Street.

Meanwhile, on the South Shore ...

For music lovers on the South Shore, there's no need to cross a bridge this evening for a taste of classical fare.

The Orchestra Symphonique de Montréal will also be performing an open air concert in Brossard, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The OSM has been putting on free outdoor shows for more than 80 years.

On Thursday night, OSM conductor-in-residence Adam Johnson will take audiences through pieces from Gershwin, Brahms, Piazzolla and others.

Verdi at the Big O

This is the eighth year that the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal performs a free show at the Olympic Park. (Orchestre symphonique de Montréal/Facebook)

And if you have other plans Thursday evening, then on Aug. 7, the OSM will present its annual free concert at the Olympic Park Esplanade, featuring a performance of Verdi's Requiem .

The concert marks the launch of the eighth edition of the Classical Spree, Canada's largest urban classical music festival.

Kent Nagano will conduct the orchestra, along with more than 400 choristers.

That concert starts at 8 p.m. but people are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot.