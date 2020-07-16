Quebec orders outside investigation into governance of MMFA in wake of director's dismissal

Quebec Culture Minister Nathalie Roy has ordered an independent firm to look into how the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) is managed, following the abrupt firing of the museum's former director and chief curator, Nathalie Bondil.

Roy's office says she will seek an outside firm to conduct the investigation.

Bondil's 13-year tenure at the helm of the museum came to an abrupt end Monday, with the MMFA's board of directors saying she had failed to address a toxic workplace environment.

Michel de la Chenelière, who chairs the board, said an investigation prompted by harassment complaints last fall revealed serious problems that couldn't be ignored.

De la Chenelière said he couldn't go into detail about the psychological harassment allegations because they are confidential, but he said they were "very troubling." He said that Bondil and other senior employees were named in the allegations.

The Culture Ministry said in a statement that Roy twice asked to see the report that was used as justification to fire Bondil, and she was refused access.

"As the largest funder of the museum, at a rate of $16 million per year, the government of Quebec considers itself entitled to ask questions and obtain answers on the management and governance of the museum and its board of directors," reads the release.

MMFA promises full co-operation

Minister Nathalie Roy has ordered an independent firm to look into the governance at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

On Thursday afternoon, the MMFA put out a short statement in response to the ministry's move, promising to offer its "complete co-operation."

"We remain convinced that the decision to end the contract of Mme. Bondil was the right one," wrote de la Chenelière.

Bondil began working at the museum in 1999. In the years since she was named chief curator and director general in 2007, she has brought in high-profile exhibitions and overseen a significant expansion.

Pierre Bourgie sides with museum

On Thursday, well-known Montreal arts philanthropist Pierre Bourgie wrote an open letter voicing his support for the MMFA board of directors and its decision to fire Bondil.

Bourgie, whose family has been associated with the museum for the last 13 years, began by applauding Bondil for her talent and dynamism.

However, he said, in recent years, he has witnessed a "slow but steady deterioration" of the workplace culture.

Bourgie said he'd witnessed qualified employees quit, and heard from staff who had confided in him about "their frustrations, their anxieties, and sometimes even their anger."

"This crisis could have been avoided, but by moving it to the public sphere for her own personal reasons, Nathalie will doubtlessly weaken the museum," he said.

"I support fully the board of directors and its president who all took a thoughtful and courageous decision for the good of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts."

Bondil's side of story

In an interview with CBC Montreal's Daybreak on Tuesday, Bondil offered her own explanation for her sudden termination, saying that she believes her firing is connected to her questioning of a recent hiring decision by the board.

Earlier this month, Mary-Dailey Desmarais was named director of the curatorial division, a responsibility that used to fall to Bondil before the board created this new position.

Desmarais is part of the powerful Desmarais family, which is one of the museum's biggest donors.

Bondil contends Desmarais wasn't the best candidate for the job and says the board fired her when she let them know she disagreed with the choice.

On Wednesday, the MMFA issued a statement in support of the hiring of Desmarais, pushing back against "numerous comments, many of which are damaging to her reputation and that of the museum."

"We feel strongly that Mary-Dailey Desmarais's outstanding educational background – a PhD in Art History from Yale University – coupled with her experience as curator at the museum, will make her a valued and trustworthy director of the curatorial team," the statement said.