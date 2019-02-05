Outremont's approval of Bernard St. synagogue draws legal threat from opponents

A group of Outremont citizens is vowing to take legal action against the borough over its decision to allow a new synagogue in a mixed commercial-residential building on Bernard Street, despite a 2016 ban on new houses of worship on that street.

The borough's decision to allow space in Place Bernard to be converted into a synagogue fails to respect the democratic process, said a designated spokesperson for the synagogue's opponents, Karim Ben Rhouma.

"It's not a religious conflict," Ben Rhouma, a realtor, told CBC. "It's about respecting people's will to preserve their commercial street."

Ben Rhouma was one of dozens of citizens that filled the borough council chambers to capacity at Monday evening's council meeting, with the overflow crowd lining up out in the cold to wait their turn to ask officials questions.

Permit approved before ban put in place

Borough Mayor Philipe Tomlinson said the 2016 ban on new houses of worship happened too late to affect the plans for the building at 1260 Bernard Street, which is owned by a prominent member of Outremont's Hasidic community,

The application for a permit for the synagogue was approved in the spring of 2015.

An application to expand Place Bernard was filed a year later, on April 4, 2016, Tomlinson said in a statement Monday.

That was just a few hours before the filing of a notice of motion to prohibit new houses of worship on Bernard Street — a prohibition that was upheld in a referendum the following November.

"This means that the regulation approved by referendum has no effect on this file," said Tomlinson, in the statement.

Avoiding costly legal fight

The borough still doesn't intend to allow new places of worship to be built on the street, he insists, but city lawyers advised Outremont that it would face a long and costly battle to try to fight this project.

Not only could that battle have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said, but three commercial spaces in Place Bernard that have stood vacant for years will now be offered as retail space once again.

Well over six figures in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Outremont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Outremont</a> taxpayer funds for referendum and public consultation (and thousands of notices in mailboxes from <a href="https://twitter.com/projetmontreal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@projetmontreal</a> promising no new places of worship on commercial avenues), and still <a href="https://twitter.com/Val_Plante?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Val_Plante</a> delivers staggering blow to democracy. <a href="https://t.co/UlqQ5rqfkk">https://t.co/UlqQ5rqfkk</a> —@nancimurdock

If the borough lost a court fight with the building's owner, Tomlinson told CBC Tuesday, the synagogue could end up taking over all of the building's first and second floors.

That would eliminate all commercial space at the corner of Champagneur and Bernard streets, right in the heart of Outremont's shopping district.

With the compromise reached with the building's owner, Michael Rosenberg, the synagogue will instead take up space in the back of the building and on the second floor — and the street-front commercial space will be leased to retailers.

"I want businesses to establish themselves in this building as quickly as possible," Tomlinson said in the statement.

"It is time to put this issue behind us."

Opponents threaten court fight of their own

During Monday's meeting, lawyers in the audience informed borough council that it could, in fact, win a legal dispute were it to nix the project, said Ben Rhouma in a telephone interview with CBC Tuesday.

"He's just filling up promises that he gave to a certain community against the general interest," said Ben Rhouma. "There's a group of citizens willing to pay the fees to take this matter to court."

The aim of a court battle, he said, would be to protect democracy, uphold the will of the people and prevent a house of worship from taking up space on one of the borough's few commercial strips.

Plusieurs dizaines de citoyens se sont présentés au conseil d'arrondissement à Outremont ce soir, mais ne pourront y assister en raison d'un manque d'espace dans la salle. Ils sont furieux, ils étaient venus pour prendre position dans le dossier d'un nouveau projet de synagogue. <a href="https://t.co/eVMDhtphfW">pic.twitter.com/eVMDhtphfW</a> —@kimvermette

The citizens' group is within its right to take legal action, the mayor told CBC. But he said the agreement was made with the best interest of the commercial strip on Bernard Street in mind, with give and take on both sides.

"Obviously, some people aren't happy with the deal," Tomlinson said.

"But city lawyers are the ones that negotiated, and they said this is the best deal possible on the table."