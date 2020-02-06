Outremont teachers quitting their jobs as new parking rules will cost them hundreds of dollars

Two elementary school teachers in Outremont have quit their jobs and 10 more are expected to do the same as new rules would have them paying hundreds of dollars each year for parking permits.

"We are devastated," said Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys (CSMB) president Diane Lamarche-Venne of the prospect of losing teachers while the board is already facing a labour shortage.

The two teachers worked at Lajoie elementary school. Five teachers each at Guy-Drummond and Nouvelle-Querbes schools have also informed their employer they intend to leave their positions.

All cite the new parking fees as their reason for leaving. The new rules, which came into effect on Feb. 1, eliminate all free parking in the borough.

Residents must pay $100 to $140 (depending on their vehicle type) for an annual parking permit. But those who live elsewhere in the city must pay $100 each month for a permit to park in the borough for more than two hours.

The borough defended the decision by saying it would guarantee space for residents and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Recruitment is already very precarious and it is not expected to improve," at the schools, Lamarche-Venne told Radio-Canada. All three schools are part of the CSMB.

Isabelle Morin has taught at Guy-Drummond for 13 years, and says the new permit system has been hard on her. She's now considering leaving the school.

"This will cost me one payday per year to park on the street, while I would not have to pay in another area," she said.

"I have three children. I live in the eastern part of the city. I need to take my car to get to work."

At Lajoie elementary school, two teachers have quit instead of paying more than $1,000 each year to park in Outremont. Other teachers in the borough are considering following suit. (Submitted by Lajoie elementary school)

Priority to residents

Outremont borough Mayor Philipe Tomlinson says the new rules have already made it easier for residents to park near their homes.

"There are lots of spaces since we put our new system in place," he said, pointing to the areas around the new Université de Montréal campus and Outremont Metro station in particular.

Facing criticism, the borough mayor is offering a 50 per cent discount until June. But some say that is not sufficient.

Several employees at daycares in Outremont are also considering leaving the borough and employers in the borough's commercial arteries say they are concerned, too.

The owner of print shop Ipso-Facto has put their building on Van Horne Avenue up for sale and the salon Boucles & Flacons on Bernard Avenue says it may close as their employees worry over the new cost of parking.

Other businesses are considering covering the cost of its employees' permits, as ice cream shop Bilboquet is doing.

Business owners are calling for a study on the economic impact of the new parking rules.

Tomlinson says the policy will be reviewed each year, and that further adjustments could be made to the fees.