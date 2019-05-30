Outremont to charge for all street parking

The borough mayor of Outremont is about to force motorists to pay for a lot more street parking, according to Radio-Canada.

As it stands, people can park for free on about 60 per cent of the borough's streets, but Radio-Canada says a new system will be put in place to charge for those free parking spots.

The money collected from will go toward green initiatives, like making Outremont more green and improving active transport.

Outremont Mayor Philipe Tomlinson is expected to provide more details at 11 a.m.

Former Plateau-Mont-Royal borough mayor Luc Ferrandez proposed a similar project in his own borough. It was one of the measures to combat the climate crisis he advocated for in his resignation letter.