Police investigating after car strikes baby stroller in Montreal hit and run

Montreal police are investigating after a driver struck a baby in its stroller in a hit and run last week.

The incident, which occurred on Nov. 16, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera. Video and images have been circulating widely on social media.

The video shows the black vehicle driving north-bound on Bloomfield Ave. in the Outremont borough around 2:30 p.m. As it approached the intersection with Lajoie Ave., the car didn't slow down, despite stop signs and a woman crossing with a baby carriage.

The car appeared to speed up while the woman was still crossing the intersection, striking the stroller directly. The baby, about a year old, was inside.

Raphael Bergeron, a spokesperson for the Montreal police, said the stroller was dragged for several metres before it came loose from the vehicle.

"The vehicle didn't stop and kept on going until it fled on Van Horne Ave.," he said.

The baby was taken to hospital and did not sustain any serious injuries. Montreal police are investigating the incident as a hit and run and are asking for the public's help to identify the driver.

Police are also reviewing nearby surveillance footage, he said.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Outremont Mayor Laurent Desbois said he was "in shock" after seeing the video and is in touch with Montreal police.