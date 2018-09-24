3 families forced out after Outremont fire causes heavy dammage
Four children and four adults lived in the apartments that were destroyed. No one was injured.
Fire believed to have started in ceiling, and been caused by electrical problem
Three families were forced out of their homes after a fire broke out in an Outremont duplex early this morning.
The fire is believed to have started at around 4 a.m., between the second and third floors of a triplex on Durocher Street.
The damage has been estimated at $150,000.