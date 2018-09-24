Skip to Main Content
3 families forced out after Outremont fire causes heavy dammage

Four children and four adults lived in the apartments that were destroyed. No one was injured.

Fire believed to have started in ceiling, and been caused by electrical problem

Eight people are out of their homes after a fire that started in the ceiling of an Outremont apartment building on Durocher Street. (Radio-Canada)

Three families were forced out of their homes after a fire broke out in an Outremont duplex early this morning. 

The fire is believed to have started at around 4 a.m., between the second and third floors of a triplex on Durocher Street. 

Four children and four adults lived in the apartments that were destroyed. No one was injured. 

The damage has been estimated at $150,000.

The fire is believed to have been started by an electrical problem. (Radio-Canada)

