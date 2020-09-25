Outremont residents seek ways to cope with isolation as COVID-19 infections spike

Alberto Delburgo has health problems and knows he has to be extra careful to avoid COVID-19, but the Outremont resident said isolating himself hasn't been easy.

"I used to go to my favourite café, have discussions with smart people," Delburgo said. "The last time I was there, we were three — everyone at a different table. It's horrible."

People are social creatures, he said, and "you have to be with other men and women."

As the virus spreads through communities across the province, Outremont has emerged as a hotspot. The borough has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in Montreal.

"It is still too early to know the reasons for this increase," said Carl Thériault, spokesperson for the

CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

Outremont rose to 183 infections per 100,000 residents between Sept. 15 and 21. That's considerably higher than the next highest rate of infections, Plateau-Mont-Royal, which has 71 per 100,000.

Overall, Montreal has about 44 cases per 100,000 residents.

Astrid Arumae, founder of COVID-19 Help Hub, speaks with about 20 masked visitors who came to enjoy a bit of physically distanced social time during the pandemic. (CBC)

While the health authority investigates, Thériault said people should respect health restrictions and get tested if they experience symptoms.

The founder of a local community group that has been helping Montrealers cope with the pandemic said everybody expected cases to rise again this fall.

"I'm not surprised, but I am surprised by the spike for Outremont, in comparison to all the other boroughs," said Astrid Arumae.

Her group of volunteers, COVID-19 Help Hub, hosted a gathering in the borough's St. Viateur Park on Thursday to help people like Delburgo break the isolation.

But gatherings have to stay small, Arumae said.

"We're just going to follow what the alerts are saying," said Arumae.

Gatherings in public settings such as parks are limited to 25 people at the orange level of Quebec's COVID-19 alert system. While six people may gather in private homes, the province's Health Minister is urging Quebecers to cancel all plans to have over friends and family for the next few weeks to get the spread of the virus under control.

The support from community groups offers residents like Delburgo some relief as the threat of more closures looms.

"I'm not gonna give up," he said. "Keep fighting. It will finish one of these days."