Outremont voters hit the polls in bellwether byelection

Voters hit the polls today in Outremont, one of three federal byelections on a day of crucial importance for Canada's major political parties.

Outremont's polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Voters can find specific information about their polling station on Elections Canada's website.

Analysts say the Outremont race is crucial test for the NDP. Thomas Mulcair's win there in a 2007 byelection was only the second time the NDP had won a seat in Quebec.

That victory hinted at the 2011 Orange Wave, when the party became the official opposition, largely by winning 59 of Quebec's 75 seats in the general election.

Up until that point, the Liberals had held the riding almost continuously since the 1935 election.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigns at a coffee shop in the Outremont riding with Liberal candidate Rachel Bendayan. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

These are the confirmed candidates in the Outremont riding:

William Barrett — Independent

Rachel Bendayan — Liberal Party of Canada

Michel Duchesne — Bloc Québécois

Daniel Green — Green Party of Canada

Jasmine Louras — Conservative Party of Canada

Julia Sánchez — New Democratic Party

James Seale — People's Party of Canada

Advance polling figures released by Elections Canada last week showed 3,795 voters cast their ballots early in Outremont, about 5.4 per cent of the most recent tally of eligible voters in the riding.

Advance turnout in the 2015 federal election was 12.6 per cent — but byelection turnouts are generally lower.

Besides Outremont's race, there are two other byelections being held: one in the Ontario riding of York-Simcoe and a critical race in B.C.'s Burnaby South, where NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is seeking a seat in the House of Commons.