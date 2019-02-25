Outremont voters hit the polls in bellwether byelection
Montreal riding is 1 of 3 races to watch in British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario today
Voters hit the polls today in Outremont, one of three federal byelections on a day of crucial importance for Canada's major political parties.
Outremont's polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Voters can find specific information about their polling station on Elections Canada's website.
Analysts say the Outremont race is crucial test for the NDP. Thomas Mulcair's win there in a 2007 byelection was only the second time the NDP had won a seat in Quebec.
That victory hinted at the 2011 Orange Wave, when the party became the official opposition, largely by winning 59 of Quebec's 75 seats in the general election.
Up until that point, the Liberals had held the riding almost continuously since the 1935 election.
These are the confirmed candidates in the Outremont riding:
- William Barrett — Independent
- Rachel Bendayan — Liberal Party of Canada
- Michel Duchesne — Bloc Québécois
- Daniel Green — Green Party of Canada
- Jasmine Louras — Conservative Party of Canada
- Julia Sánchez — New Democratic Party
- James Seale — People's Party of Canada
Advance polling figures released by Elections Canada last week showed 3,795 voters cast their ballots early in Outremont, about 5.4 per cent of the most recent tally of eligible voters in the riding.
Advance turnout in the 2015 federal election was 12.6 per cent — but byelection turnouts are generally lower.
Besides Outremont's race, there are two other byelections being held: one in the Ontario riding of York-Simcoe and a critical race in B.C.'s Burnaby South, where NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is seeking a seat in the House of Commons.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.