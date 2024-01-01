Outpour of solidarity makes up for stolen donated goods from charity in Montreal's South Shore

A few days after a break-in at the Grande Guignolée des médias de la Rive-Sud warehouse in Saint-Lambert, on Montreal's South Shore, donations gathered by the community are making up for the stolen goods.

A large number of people came out Sunday to bring in donations out of a sense of solidarity, said Jean-Marie Girard, the organisation's president and founder. Almost every half-hour, people turned up to bring foodstuffs — some even came from outside the Longueuil area.

"Everyone is outraged. They're telling us they're disappointed, and they can't understand how someone could steal food intended to help disadvantaged people," Girard said on RDI on Sunday.

On the night of Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, nearly $15,000 worth of products and foodstuffs were stolen from the charity's warehouse. Some fifty boxes containing food, personal hygiene products, baby products and children's toys were targeted.

Thanks to the donations brought in on Sunday, Girard said the Grande Guignolée des médias de la Rive-Sud was able to prepare around 50 boxes of foodstuffs.

Despite this outpour of generosity, the president and founder notes that fewer donations were collected in 2023 than in previous years.

"The generosity is still there, but the quantities [donated] are smaller," he notes.

"Deeply disturbed by the theft," residents of Saint-Lambert have decided to organise a new collection of donations, which will take place on Jan. 3.

"When I heard the news, I was shocked and saddened. I contacted a few people in the community [...] and we decided to take action by organising a new collection," said Herman Champagne, the citizen behind the initiative, in a news release.