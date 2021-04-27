Partially-vaccinated ER staff at Montreal's St. Mary's Hospital hit with COVID-19 outbreak

The emergency department at St. Mary's Hospital in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood has been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak affecting 14 staff members, despite most of them having received a first vaccine dose.

The local health board, the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal has confirmed the outbreak and says the staff members who tested positive were sent home to self-isolate. Most have exhibited no symptoms, while some have exhibited mild symptoms.

Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, a spokesperson for the health board, said the hospital responded by increasing infection control measures, but that it doesn't anticipate any decrease in services.

No patients contracted the virus via the outbreak, Bergeron-Gamache said.

Around 70 staff members, including doctors and nurses were tested on Tuesday after more than one positive case was confirmed in the department, a hospital source, who was not authorized to speak on the matter, told CBC News.

Most of the staff which have tested positive had already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and were expecting to receive their second dose this week.

The staff had initially been told they would receive their second dose 84 days after their first, but that was later revised to 112 days.