Dozens of inmates test positive for COVID-19 at minimum-security unit in prison north of Montreal

Thirty inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus in the minimum-security unit of a prison, north of Montreal, Correctional Service Canada announced Wednesday.

In a statement, CSC said it is closely monitoring the outbreak at Archambault Institution, which is located in Saint-Anne-des-Plaines in the Laurentians region.

"Contact tracing is underway and testing for COVID-19 is being offered to all inmates and all staff at the minimum-security unit of the institution," CSC said in a statement.

It also said it is using rapid tests in order to determine the scope of the outbreak.

So far, none of the employees have tested positive, and no cases were detected in the medium security-unit, the CSC said. The minimum-security unit can hold up to 215 inmates.

The CSC said all inmates and employees are equipped with masks.

The 30 positive tests detected at Archambault Institution are the only active coronavirus cases in the province's federal prison institutions, according to CSC's website.