Saint-Jérôme seniors' home in quarantine after COVID-19 outbreak

Health authorities are trying to get a COVID-19 outbreak under control at a private seniors' home in Saint-Jérôme, Que., located about 55 kilometres north of Montreal.

So far 24 people, including 19 residents and five employees, have caught the virus at Résidence du Verger, according to the owner. Three of the sick residents are in hospital.

The home is owned by Cogir Management Corporation, a large real-estate company with thousands of properties in the United States and Canada.

The company declined Radio-Canada's interview request, though a representative said relatives of residents have been notified of the outbreak.

At least four communications have been sent, the representative said, and the three residents in hospital are doing well.

An employee first tested positive nearly two weeks ago on Aug. 26. The local health agency, CISSS des Laurentides, got involved and the home has been under quarantine since Sept. 1.

Residences for seniors were hard hit by COVID-19 in Quebec as the disease spread like wildfire across the province this spring.

At the height of the epidemic in mid-May, nearly half of the 412 long-term care centres in Quebec, known as CHSLDs, were dealing with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

By mid-June, only 23 per cent were dealing with an active case as authorities got a handle on the situation.

As of Monday, 63,713 Quebec residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,770 have died.