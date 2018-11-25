Police say woman likely dead after Outaouais highway pileup

Quebec provincial police say a woman is likely dead after a pileup on Highway 117 near Lake Pythonga in the Outaouais, about 350 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

At around 8 p.m., a transport truck jackknifed and blocked the highway completely.

Several vehicles, including a bus, tried to slow down to avoid the truck but ended up hitting it.

"People did not adapt to the slippery road conditions," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Claude Denis.

One car skidded off the road with the driver trapped inside.

Firefighters eventually freed her with a vehicle extraction tool.

She was transported to hospital, but showed no vital signs.

One person in another vehicle was transported to hospital in Montreal with serious injuries, but police don't believe that person's life is in danger.