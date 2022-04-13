Police called in as Montreal mom goes to spa in Chelsea Que., leaves child alone for hours
Child protection authorities alerted to 11-year-old left at restaurant
An 11-year-old child was left alone for several hours at a restaurant in Chelsea, Que. while their mother spent time at a nearby spa, Outaouais police said.
Restaurant staff called the police, the Sécurité publique de la MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais, because they were concerned to see the child was still alone.
Hours earlier, at about 4:30 p.m. on April 10, the mother had ordered a meal for the youngster and told staff she was popping out to do a few quick errands. By 7 p.m., she still hadn't returned.
"Once at the scene and after several unsuccessful attempts, a police officer finally reached the child's mother at about 7:30 p.m.," the Outaouais police said in a statement.
"At that time, the woman told us she would be there in a few minutes and that she was still at the spa."
Police said the child was in good hands at the restaurant and "did not seem bothered."
The mother, a 38-year-old Montrealer "did not seem to understand the police presence and downplayed the fact that her child had been left alone in a restaurant for about three hours," police said.
A spokesman for the police, Martin Fournel, said the woman will not face charges because she did not break any laws. However, the case was flagged to youth protection authorities in Montreal.
with files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?