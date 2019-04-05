Here's how the Rogers outage is causing headaches in Quebec

A major network outage at Rogers Communications that is impacting wireless, cable and Internet customers across the country is causing lots of headaches for a large number of businesses, organizations and services in Quebec, including La Ronde amusement park, the province's cannabis shops, and the city of Montreal's 311 service.

The problems began early Friday, slowing down total internet traffic in Canada considerably .

Interac and debit payments have been interrupted at the amusement park, as well as at branches of the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC).

The SQDC said customers can still make purchases with credit cards and cash. La Ronde is encouraging customers to download or print their tickets before arriving at the park.

Cogeco, a Montreal-based telecommunications company, has also been left scrambling due to the outage.

"We're currently experiencing longer than usual wait times as a result of the outage reported by Rogers," read a tweet from Cogeco Quebec.

"We have employees working remotely that use this network. We will continue to provide updates as soon as possible."

Bike-sharing service in Quebec City down

The city of Montreal confirmed that its 311 service is unavailable.

In Quebec City, the bike-sharing service has been suspended because the Rogers network outage makes it impossible to connect to the terminals, said the Réseau de transport de la Capitale, the public transit agency for the region.

Rogers Communications said the outage was affecting clients with wireless and home services, as well as phone and chat support. The Toronto-based company has yet to confirm the cause of the outage.