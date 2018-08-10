Ottawa will allow Quebec's Davie shipyard to bid on national shipbuilding plan contracts

The largest shipyard in Canada will now be able to bid on future contracts to build ships for the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Coast Guard, after it was excluded from Ottawa's national shipbuilding procurement program.

In 2011, Quebec's Davie shipyard was emerging from bankruptcy and was excluded from the national shipbuilding procurement strategy.

As part of the agreement, Ottawa awarded contracts, then estimated at $40 billion, to Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax and Seaspan of Vancouver.

But Parliamentary Secretary for Procurement Steven MacKinnon announced Ottawa will reopen the shipbuilding procurement agreement at a news conference Friday.

Spencer Fraser, who headed Davie's project to convert container ship MV Asterix into a supply ship for the navy, called the announcement "great news."

He noted that Davie accounts for 50 per cent of Canada's shipbuilding capacity.

The Asterix project was completed last year, on time and on budget. Following its completion, Davie laid off about 500 workers.

Icebreaker contract made official

Federal Families, Children and Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, who represents Quebec City region, also confirmed the government has officially signed a $610-million contract with Davie to convert three icebreakers for the coast guard's aging fleet.

The contract is expected to result in the creation of 200 new jobs over the next two years.

The coast guard has an aging fleet and lacks the capacity to perform its icebreaking duties.

In June, the Liberal government concluded a deal with Chantier Davie Inc. to purchase three icebreakers, but there was no price tag attached to the project at the time.

Negotiations to acquire the vessels were launched in January after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau abruptly announced the plan in a Radio-Canada interview.