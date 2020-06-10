Ottawa looks to give asylum seekers who work in health care permanent residency

The federal government is working on a special program that will grant permanent residency to asylum seekers who have worked in health-care roles during the COVID-19 pandemic, Radio-Canada has learned.

The temporary federal measure is expected to cover all the regions of the country. It's unclear how many asylum seekers would benefit, but most would likely be in Quebec.

The director of La Maison d'Haïti, an organization that helps migrants, estimates close to 1,000 asylum seekers are currently working in Quebec's health sector. Many of them have had their claims rejected but are still working while awaiting decisions on their appeals.

There have been growing calls to recognize the contribution of asylum seekers who have served as "guardian angels" during the pandemic.

The program would not be limited to people who worked in long-term care homes, known in Quebec as CHSLDs, but to all asylum seekers who have been working in the health sector, including security guards.

It would not, however, apply to asylum seekers who worked in other sectors — even jobs deemed essential during the pandemic.

Radio-Canada obtained a copy of a presentation on the proposal given by Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino late Tuesday to the Cabinet Committee on COVID-19.

On May 26, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had asked Mendicino to find a way to recognize the work of asylum seekers at the front lines of the efforts to deal with the pandemic.

Discussions ongoing

In recent days, according to information obtained by Radio-Canada, Quebec and Ottawa have held meetings about the plan, but have not yet reached an agreement.

"We are at work. Discussions are continuing with the federal government, since asylum seekers are currently a federal process," Marc-André Gosselin, a spokesperson for Quebec's Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, said Tuesday evening.

The federal proposal would still need to be approved by Trudeau's cabinet.

Late last month, in the face of public pressure, Quebec Premier François Legault said he would have Barrette to look at the situation, on a case-by-case basis, as a way of saying "thank you."

But he stressed, at the time, that his government would also have discussions with the federal government, which is responsible for refugee applications.