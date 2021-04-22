Osheaga cancelled again, set to return in summer 2022

The Osheaga music festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

Festival organizer Evenko released a statement Thursday morning saying that Osheaga, along with the Île Soniq festival and the inaugural edition of Lasso Montreal, will be postponed until the summer of 2022.

"Priority has always been the health and safety of festival attendees and, due to an ever-evolving COVID-19 situation, the decision has been taken to postpone the official 15th anniversary celebration of OSHEAGA, so that the wonderful milestone can be celebrated in style and security at Parc Jean-Drapeau," reads the statement.

All passes purchased for either the 2020 and 2021 editions of the three festivals will be honoured in 2022, Evenko said.

According to the company, refunds are also available for ticket holders who want them.

"We want to be back there in the action too, but the truth is that it takes several months to line up the various elements to create a festival, and with current uncertainty, we don't have that luxury," said Nick Farkas, a senior vice-president at the company.

Initially, Osheaga had announced a lineup for this summer including headliners Cardi B, Post Malone and the Foo Fighters.