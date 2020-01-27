Lizzo is coming to Montreal for Osheaga
Grammy-winning singer will perform Saturday night; Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar also headliners
Turns out Montreal is 100 per cent on the list of cities Grammy-award winning singer Lizzo will be visiting this summer.
The annual music festival has announced Lizzo is one of three headliners for this year's edition — rock mainstays the Foo Fighters will play Friday, and hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar will close out the festival Sunday.
Icelandic folk pop band Of Monsters and Men will also perform.
MONTREAL 🇨🇦 DO YOU LOVE ROCK AND ROLL???<br>JULY 31 | <a href="https://twitter.com/osheaga?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@osheaga</a> 2020 🤘<br><br>FESTIVAL PASSES ARE ON SALE 1/28!<a href="https://t.co/e1MCw9HCdK">https://t.co/e1MCw9HCdK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Osheaga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Osheaga</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Osheaga2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Osheaga2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/A8pISvwQoL">pic.twitter.com/A8pISvwQoL</a>—@foofighters
Lizzo took home three Grammys Sunday night, including one for Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit Truth Hurts.
The 15th edition of Osheaga will take place July 31 to Aug. 2 at Parc Jean-Drapeau.
