Osheaga rolls out strict rules for bringing pot into festival site

For the first time, the Osheaga music festival is allowing concertgoers to bring legally obtained cannabis into the site on Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Organizer Evenko announced that people attending the festival would be allowed to bring up to 30 grams of weed into the site as long as it is in a sealed, government-issued container.

Any cannabis that does not conform to these rules will be confiscated by security, said Philip Vanden Brande, senior manager of public relations for Evenko.

Vanden Brande said that the aim of the strict regulations is to make sure that any cannabis consumed on the premises is "legitimate."

In addition, no festival-goer under the age of 18 will be allowed to bring in cannabis, and no sales will be tolerated on site.

The festival organizers will only allow smoking of cannabis in some areas. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)

"We are asking festival-goers to come with official SQDC legal weed or any official government authority that is able to sell it. So they have to come in those containers and they have to be sealed when they come on site," he said.

Osheaga security will be searching bags at the entrance to the site and will be testing prescription medication to authenticate it.

Vanden Brande said that the policy has already been tested at Heavy MTL and "so far, it's being respected."

He added that cannabis smoking areas will be restricted on the site, much like it is for cigarettes.

"There will be no smoking in the family zones, in the kids' zone, or on the terrasses or any indoor locations," he said.