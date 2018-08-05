Osheaga's 13th edition winds to an end after sweltering weekend

As the sweltering sun finally set over Montreal Sunday evening, the 13th edition of the mega music festival on Île Notre-Dame, Osheaga, came to an end.

It was another three days packed with musical performances by some of the biggest acts of our time, including Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, Florence + The Machine, Blondie, Tyler, The Creator, Sylvan Esso and Arctic Monkeys, among others.

The festival, founded in 2006, has attracted as many as 200,000 people in recent years and at least one full day was sold out during this edition.

The festival helped attendees cool off, with a number of water-spraying devices. Employees could also be seen spraying water from giant hoses onto the crowds at some of the shows. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)

That's despite the heat; because as the thousands of festival-goers descended upon Montreal — then through its underground to Parc Jean-Drapeau metro station — so did another heatwave.

Festival-goers took advantage of shaded areas on the site. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)

All weekend, humidex values neared 40, similar to the seven-day heatwave that slammed Montreal and became a public health concern early last month.

Warmer temperatures than usual persisted in July and were back for the duration of the festival.

Osheaga 2018's headline closing act is Florence + The Machine, led by English singer Florence Welch. It's the band's second time performing at the festival. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)

Still, a sea of smiling faces, sparkled cheeks and creative outfits buzzed over the small island.

Many enjoyed a handful of rides that were part of the site, as well as the food trucks that were on hand.