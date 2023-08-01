2 orphaned bear cubs in captivity for good after Quebec's plan to free them goes awry

Two orphaned bear cubs in Quebec's Lower-St-Lawrence region will have to spend the rest of their lives in captivity after the government's attempt to reintroduce them into the wild didn't go as planned.

The cubs, set free in July along with a third sibling, are too acclimatized to humans, according to wildlife officials, as they were reported venturing fearlessly near people on the beach of Lac de l'Est within the past few days — some 20 kilometres away from where they were initially released.

One of the cubs was even found tied to a tree with a leash, with images of people petting it popping up on social media.

Mélanie Richard said she saw one of the cubs roaming the beach over the weekend and allowing itself to be stroked.

"The bear was walking around, following people," said Richard, who was with her young child at the time. "At first, we thought that the mother was close … so honestly, it was scary."

The three cubs were first entrusted to Miller Zoo in Beauce last winter, when they were about one month old, after their habitat was destroyed by logging and their mother abandoned them.

A few months later, after analyzing the age and weight of the cubs, Quebec's Wildlife Ministry decided to release them into the wild, despite pushback from Miller Zoo.

"We advised against it," said owner Clifford Miller. "We thought it was premature, that they were much too young. They had just been weaned and began to eat solid food."

The zoo's team had suggested keeping the cubs for another year in order to cut the link with humans, especially since they were bottle-fed and, in the wild, young bears generally spend 18 months with their mother before separation. The bears were around six months old when they were released.

But the government denies having released the bears too quickly, saying the decision was made after an analysis by professionals handling the case.

"The bears were released back into their habitat to give them a second chance to live out their lives in their natural state," the ministry said.

Local wildlife management authorities and the ministry decided that a release into the wild is now no longer an option for the bear cubs due to their wandering into inhabited areas.

Daniel Fortin, a professor of biology at Université Laval, says officials should have waited at least until after the next hibernation to release the bears.

"Waiting until next summer might have been a good thing. The cubs should have as little contact with humans as possible during this period," he said.

"The ministry probably had good reasons for wanting to release them so quickly … but I would have made a different decision."

Marco Festa-Bianchet, a biologist and professor at the Université de Sherbrooke, believes that the cubs had little chance of being rehabilitated once their den was destroyed.

"The right thing to do would have been not to destroy the hibernation den. There wasn't much we could have done," he said.

According to the biologist, the destruction of the habitat should cause as much concern as the fate of the three cubs.

Of the three cubs, only one remains in the wild. Equipped with a transmitter collar, the young male is still in the forest, not far from the ZEC Chapais in La Pocatière. For the time being, he remains far from inhabited areas.