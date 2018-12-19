Toddler dies in Ormstown car crash

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a two-year old boy following a car crash in Ormstown, south of Montreal.

The child was in a vehicle with a four-year old girl Wednesday afternoon when the driver, a woman in her 60s, lost control.

The boy, who was riding in a car seat, was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The other child and the driver suffered minor injuries. Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Ingrid Asselin said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The two children are related, but Asselin would not say more about the relationship between the children and the driver.

It is also unclear whether the car seat was attached properly.