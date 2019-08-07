Concordia exhibition uses art to understand organ transplants

Getting an organ transplant can save a person's life. But how does it change, exactly?

An exhibition and research symposium at Concordia University, called "Hybrid Minds/Hybrid Bodies," aims to answer this question.

According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, a total of 2,930 organ transplant procedures were performed in Canada in 2017, the latest year on record.

While the procedures have been well-studied from a health perspective, the psychological and cultural impacts of these procedures have not been explored as extensively.

"Hybrid Minds/Hybrid Bodies" is the second half of a decade-long global research project devoted to better understanding those impacts.

Using art to understand medicine

Ingrid Bachmann, a professor of studio arts at Concordia and co-organizer of the project, said the idea comes from Dr. Heather Ross at Toronto's Peter Munk Cardiac Centre. She wanted to better understand how getting a heart transplant affected her patients.

"Even though the transplant was a medical success, there were other issues that were lingering for recipients post-transplant that were more emotional or psychological," said Bachmann.

"The Letter," a video by Ingrid Bachmann will be on display at "Hybrid Minds/Hybrid Bodies." It looks into the letters recipients write to the donor families — and vice versa. (Submitted by Emily Jan)

For example, a patient would tell a medical professional they are feeling fine — but their body language would indicate otherwise.

The researchers hoped the artists could help them make sense of why their patients' words did not correspond with their body language.

That initial conversation began a decade-long interdisciplinary project, focusing on the experiences of donors and recipients in human organ transplantation.

The 'accidental intimacy' of organ transplantation

The exhibition will feature works by five artists who have been tackling the issue of organ transplant through their art.

Bachmann herself will be exhibiting her video The Letter, delving into the issues around organ donor anonymity.

"Recipients are encouraged to write a letter of thanks to the donor family. Donor families are encouraged to write back." Bachmann said.

"How can you write a letter to thank someone for a gift of life? A gift in which someone has died to give it?"

Another artist whose work will be on display is Alexa Wright. Her work explores what she calls the "accidental intimacy" of having a stranger's organ inside a new body.

Wright said she was interested in "the way in which two families become connected, or sutured together, to varying degrees through the transplant process."

Her work takes this mishmash literally – colliding images from two different living rooms.

Bachmann says she hopes people who visit "Hybrid Minds/Hybrid Bodies" will leave with an understanding of the complexity of human emotions and experiences around organ transplants.

"Art doesn't have the kind of authority that hard science does. And I think that's its strength in a case like this."

"Hybrid Minds/Hybrid Bodies" will be running through until Aug. 9 at Concordia's 4th Space in the J.W. McConnell Building.