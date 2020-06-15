Thousands of Quebecers begin training to become CHSLD orderlies

On Monday morning across Quebec, aspiring orderlies lined up, two metres apart, to begin the province's new fast-track training program.

Class gets underway today for thousands of future orderlies, or préposés aux bénéficiaires, set to work in the province's long-term care facilities.

Maryline Simard, one of the students, only found out her application had been accepted last Wednesday.

"It's stressful, but it's good stress — anxiety and joy at the same time," she told Radio-Canada on Sunday.

With very little information about the program, Simard doesn't know what to expect.

"I know the class starts tomorrow. I know what time; but that's all," Simard said. "I'm going to show up at school at 7:30 a.m., but I have no idea what's in store for me."

Even though it's happening quickly, Simard said she's looking forward to being able to help the people living in CHSLDs.

The government put out a call a few weeks ago, inviting Quebecers to apply for the three-month paid training program.

Premier François Legault said he aims to have 10,000 new orderlies working in long-term care homes by September.

The Health Ministry could not confirm to Radio-Canada that it had reached its target of 10,000 students, although by early June it had received more than 55,000 applications.

Accelerated program, accelerated preparation

Some of the program's teachers expressed concern the hastily prepared program will affect the quality of the training.

Those who will be teaching the condensed training program had just under three weeks to prepare for the start of courses, and in Montreal, training centres only received the curriculum on Thursday.

"We would like to be prepared and know where we are going, but we are missing information," said Dominique Desfossés, a nurse who teaches in Lanaudière.

The new, paid program was developed based on existing patient attendant training, and those who complete it will obtain a professional study certificate that will allow them to work in CHSLDs, but not hospitals.

Most of Quebec's COVID-19 cases and deaths have occurred in the homes, known as CHSLDs. This worker at the CHSLD Vigi Mont-Royal is wearing heavy-duty protective equipment, including a waterproof gown, hood, shoe covers and long gloves. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Trainees will be paid $21 hourly while they complete the course, which will be offered in both the English and French school systems. Once hired, the orderlies will earn $26 hourly, which works out to an annual income of $49,000.

It's an accelerated 12-week training program, in which the first 120 hours of instruction will take place in the classroom, and the rest in CHSLDs and through remote learning.

Preparation for the training was just as accelerated — in less than three weeks, students were selected, teachers recruited, locations were found, course content was adapted and CHSLDs were contacted to coordinate on-the-ground training.