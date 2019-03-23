The 26-year-old man suspected of attacking a priest at the Saint-Joseph Oratory in Montreal Friday is expected to be charged in court Saturday afternoon.

The priest, Father Claude Grou, suffered minor injuries and has been released from hospital.

Céline Barbeau, a spokesperson for Saint Joseph's Oratory, said he is doing well.

"Right now he's resting. He needs a few days," she said. "But he is in a very good state of mind. And actually he's eager to go back to work. We have to hold him back."

'He didn't feel any pain'

Philip Barrett, who attended the mass Friday morning along with about 60 people, said the priest was behind the altar, getting ready to proclaim the Gospel, when a tall man stood up from one of the pews and started walking forward.

The suspect was quickly wrestled to the floor by security guards after stabbing Grou, who is the rector of the oratory.

Police took the man into custody soon after.

Barbeau said that immediately after the attack the 77-year-old didn't realize he was hurt.

"Actually he didn't feel any pain. It's just after the fact," she said, adding he was likely so shocked that he didn't realize he'd been stabbed.

"It's after the fact, when he removed his clothes, that he saw that he was bleeding."

Barbeau said Montreal police offered to step up patrols around the oratory for the next few days.