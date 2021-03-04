Quebecers in soon-to-be orange zones rejoice, but experts say province is moving too quickly

The dining room in Katie Rioux's Quebec City restaurant has been closed since the fall, and she expected her business would remain a takeout-only operation for weeks to come, if not longer.

On Wednesday, though, the owner of Café Krieghoff received some unexpected good news.

Premier François Legault announced he was scaling back health restrictions in several regions, allowing Rioux and countless other restaurant owners to serve sitting customers inside for the first time in five months.

"Honestly, we could not have gotten better news than this," said Rioux, who also promised to do her part to ensure Quebec City does not go back to being a red zone.

"As restaurant owners, we will do everything we can. I think the population is also on our side."

However, some public health experts say the Quebec government's decision to roll back restrictions to this extent is too hasty.

Following March break, the Quebec City region will be joined by the Eastern Townships, Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec, Chaudières-Appalaches as the latest to be downgraded from red to orange zones.

In these regions, gyms and show venues will be allowed to reopen, houses of worship will be able to take in as many as 100 people at a time. The government is also dropping the requirement that all primary school students must wear a medical grade mask. The nightly curfew remains, but will kick in at 9:30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

"I would have preferred to wait until at least one week after the holiday week, because then we would be able to see the impact of the vacation on the increase of cases everywhere in Quebec," said Dr. Cécile Tremblay, a microbiologist and infectious disease specialist at the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal.

"We know that people from Montreal travel to other regions, and we won't know the result of that until two weeks from now."

The race between variants and vaccines

Legault's announcement came a day after Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Horacio Arruda held a news conference of their own, during which they warned Quebecers about the growing spread of coronavirus variants.

"The ocean is calm at the moment ... but underneath there are sharks," Arruda said, "and I'll tell you what those sharks are: they're the variants."

The decision to remove restrictions in places outside of the greater Montreal seems to reflect data showing that variants are gaining more ground in Montreal compared to elsewhere in the province.

On Wednesday, Legault said spikes in cases and hospitalizations were expected in and around Montreal, and those projections played a major role in the government's most recent announcement.

But Prativa Baral, an epidemiologist with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, says the province is squandering a golden opportunity to deal a crushing blow to the virus.

With more and more Quebecers set to get vaccinated, Baral says the government should focus on its inoculation campaign while limiting contacts as much as possible, in an effort to keep the spread of variants under control.

"For us to be loosening restrictions now, is too premature. We don't want to be reactive, we want to be proactive for once," Baral said.

"At this point, it's more of a virus versus vaccine race, and we really want to make sure that we're pushing the vaccine segment to win, as opposed the variant segment."