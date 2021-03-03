Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to announce this afternoon that all but the greater Montreal region will be zoned orange after March break, Radio-Canada has learned.

That means the rest of the province will be allowed to once again hit the gym, dine at favourite restaurants and even stay out past 8 p.m., as long as people don't mind training alone or eating just with members of their own household.

Plus, they have to make it home by 9:30 p.m. because there's still a curfew, just not quite as early.

Orange zones, under Quebec's colour-coded regional alert system, have fewer restrictions than red zones, but it's still not life as normal and there are several rules to follow when out and about.

For example, it is prohibited to have social visitors from another address, except for those who live alone.

Houses of worship will be allowed to welcome up to 25 people, but bars, breweries, taverns and casinos are all to remain closed.

Further details on the Legault government's plan are expected to be outlined during his news briefing at 5 p.m.

As for which areas will remain red, that will likely include places like Laval, Montérégie, as well as parts of the Laurentians and Lanaudière regions.

As it stands now, 85 per cent of Quebec residents live in a red zone.

Only the regions farthest from Montreal have passed into the orange zone in recent weeks.

Those regions include: Outaouais, Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean, the Lower St-Lawrence, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, the North Shore, Northern Quebec, Gaspé and the Magdalen Islands.

A list of what is allowed in Quebec's orange zones can be found on public health's website.