STM adds buses to relieve pressure on Metro's Orange line

Montreal's public transit agency is taking steps to relieve pressure on its jam-packed Orange Metro line, especially between the Beaubien and Berri-UQAM stations.

Dubbed "Mouvement orange," the plan aims to improve public transit service in the busiest sections of the Metro network by offering "fast, efficient bus alternatives with service to downtown," the STM announced Monday.

"The STM's proposed Mouvement orange provides concrete measures for Montrealers who experience congestion on the Orange line daily," Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said in a statement.

The mayor said the plan will provide short-term relief in anticipation of larger infrastructure improvements in the longer term.

There are currently about 21,500 riders hopping on the Orange line between the Berri-UQAM and Beaubien stations — just four stops apart — during morning rush hour, the STM says.

Efforts to enhance bus service connecting to and running parallel to that section of the Metro are designed to reduce that congestion. The initial network improvements include:

New express bus 445 Express Papineau.

Bus 435 will be divided to create a new 480 Express du Parc and 465 Côte-des-Neiges Express lines.

Bus service on lines 427, 80 and 165 will be improved.

The plan also includes adding two trains to morning and afternoon rush hour Metro service, bringing the total number of trains running at those times up to nine. That starts Sept. 2.

Three trains will also be on reserve to help ease pressure after emergency delays.

Montreal, in collaboration with the STM, is also working to ensure busy vehicular arteries favour public transit.

Last November, the STM announced a $1.46 billion budget for 2019 to improve metro, buses and paratransit services.

Plante made today's announcement alongside STM Chair Philippe Schnobb, who said while these measures will help, there is still a "glaring need" to expand the city's Metro network.

At the same time, the transit agency is working to improve public transportation across the island, he said.

"The STM is currently reviewing its bus network as a whole and wants to play a greater role in this mode of transport by adapting it to the new realities, present and future," said Schnobb.