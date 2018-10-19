Metro riders can now get cell service across entire Orange line

There's good news for Montreal Metro users who want to make calls, text or browse online during their commute: the Orange line is now completely cellphone-friendly and the Blue Line is set to follow by the end of the year.

Montmorency, located at the terminus of the Orange line, is the 47th station to be connected.

Once the Blue line is done, the STM says it will focus on connecting the Green line stations from Beaudry to Honoré-Beaugrand, and between Lionel-Groulx and Angrignon, to 3G and 4G networks.

The STM is planning to have accessible cell service across the whole Metro network by 2020.

The Blue line is expected to be cellphone-friendly by the end of this year. (Reddit/flyingfossil)

The transit authority says that there's a lot of work to be done, installing cable and antennas, and they only have a limited time to work during the two and a half hours per night when the Metro is closed.

The cost of the $50-million investment is being shared by STM's four partners Bell, Rogers, Telus and Videotron.