Oprah surprises superfan teacher with visit to her Pierrefonds school
World-famous talk-show host driving around Montreal after Sunday stop on her speaking tour
Oprah Winfrey surprised students and teachers — including one superfan — at Collège Beaubois in Montreal's Pierrefonds neighbourhood Monday.
The world-famous talk-show host, actress and author arrived in Montreal Sunday for a stop on her Your Path Made Clear (Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose) tour.
She showed up at the school mid-morning Monday to surprise Valerie Kamel, a teacher who integrates Oprah's life lessons into her curriculum. Kamel even has a life-size cut-out of the cultural icon standing right next to the chalkboard.
The real-life Oprah greeted students outside the school and then addressed them in the gym, to raucous cheers and great excitement.
#Oprahtunity pays off
Kamel and her students made a video they called #Oprahtunity and shared on Instagram to try to get the star's attention before she arrived in Montreal.
At her stop at Montreal's Bell Centre Sunday, Oprah gave Kamel a shout-out and invited her on stage.
Kamel told CBC meeting the star was a dream come true.
With files from Verity Stevenson
