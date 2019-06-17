Skip to Main Content
Oprah surprises superfan teacher with visit to her Pierrefonds school

World-famous talk-show host Oprah Winfrey surprised students and staff at Collège Beaubois in Pierrefonds Monday — a dream come true for Valerie Kamel, who integrates Oprah's life lessons into her curriculum.

Marilla Steuter-Martin · CBC News ·
Oprah Winfrey surprised students and teachers — including one superfan — at Collège Beaubois in Montreal's Pierrefonds neighbourhood Monday.

The world-famous talk-show host, actress and author arrived in Montreal Sunday for a stop on her Your Path Made Clear (Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose) tour. 

She showed up at the school mid-morning Monday to surprise Valerie Kamel, a teacher who integrates Oprah's life lessons into her curriculum. Kamel even has a life-size cut-out of the cultural icon standing right next to the chalkboard.

The real-life Oprah greeted students outside the school and then addressed them in the gym, to raucous cheers and great excitement.

Winfrey greeted students outside the school just before noon. (Jean-Pierre Veillette/Radio-Canada)

#Oprahtunity pays off

Kamel and her students made a video they called #Oprahtunity and shared on Instagram to try to get the star's attention before she arrived in Montreal.

At her stop at Montreal's Bell Centre Sunday, Oprah gave Kamel a shout-out and invited her on stage.

Kamel told CBC meeting the star was a dream come true.

With files from Verity Stevenson

