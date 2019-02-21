Opposition grows to CAQ cancellation of skilled worker applications

A day before a challenge to the Coalition Avenir Québec's cancellation of 18,000 applications from skilled workers who want to settle here is heard in court, a diverse range of groups is lining up against the government's plan.

The opposition comes as consultations began today in the National Assembly on the CAQ's bill overhauling Quebec's immigration system.

As part of the overhaul, the government immediately discarded 18,139 untreated immigration files from skilled workers earlier this month, saying it wanted a "re-set" and that people affected could reapply once the new law was adopted.

The CSQ union federation, which represents 200,000 workers across Quebec, issued a statement Thursday, calling the cancellation of the permits "cavalier" and insensitive.

​"The government gave the impression of managing this file as if it were only about statistics, but there are humans who are living heartbreaking stories because of this decision and the government must be aware of it," the statement read.

'Undermines Quebec's credibility'

The Conseil du patronat du Québec, which represents the largest businesses in the province, also issued a statement Thursday before it was due to make a presentation at the National Assembly consultations.

While the conseil supports some parts of Bill 9, the statement took direct aim at the cancellation of the applications.

"The CPQ deplores the absence of transitional measures in the bill that would allow the [immigration] minister to ensure a form of continuity in the processing of files," the statement read.

"This undermines Quebec's credibility on the international scene and reinforces cynicism about our immigration system," it continued.

'Tarnishes Quebec's image'

The Quebec branch of the Canadian Bar Association also released a letter sent to Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, saying it considered the cancellation of the applications illegal.

"Bill 9, as presented, tarnishes Quebec's image among the applicants it seeks to attract," the letter read.

"They now doubt whether the investment of their time, skills and savings in Quebec will see the processing of their applications completed," it continued.

All the opposition parties in the National Assembly are also against the move.

The criticisms come as the government faces a court challenge of its cancellation of the applications.

Friday morning, an association of Quebec immigration lawyers, AQAADI, will be in court requesting an injunction forcing the government to continue processing applications until the new law takes effect.

Jolin-Barrette said Wednesday the court challenge was "preposterous" and a challenge to the sovereignty of the National Assembly.