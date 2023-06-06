Content
Opitciwan evacuated, Manawan declares state of emergency due to forest fire concerns

Two Indigenous communities in Quebec are on the move to avoid risks posed by forest fires. In Opitciwan, northwest of La Tuque, evacuations were carried out, while in Manawan, a state of emergency was declared.

Those evacuated will be welcomed to Roberval in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean

people getting into a yellow bus
The community of Opitciwan started making their way to Roberval to avoid dangers posed by forest fires. (Courtesy of Jean-Claude Mequish)

About sixty people who live in Opitciwan have been evacuated to Roberval, in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Monday, according to Chief Jean-Claude Mequish.

Mequish explained that the people in question are vulnerable and have been sheltered from the smoke as a precaution.

The Opitciwan community school and early childhood center were closed and only essential services remain open.

The fires closest to Opitciwan are located a little over twenty kilometers away for now.

State of emergency in Manawan

In the neighbouring region of Lanaudière, the Manawan Atikamekw Council declared a state of emergency Monday evening and adopted preventive safety measures — including evacuating people to Roberval.

"An evacuation as a preventive safety measure has started for people who have asthma, pulmonary, chronic heart disease, dialysis and reduced mobility," said the council in a Facebook post.

"In the event that the situation worsens, a team has started to assemble folding beds at Niska Elementary School. Everything is under control at the planning level."

However, the council specifies that there is no fire within a radius of 30 kilometers around.

