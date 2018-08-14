Backpack giveaway to help thousands of Montreal children going back to school

For students across the province, back-to-school is just a couple of weeks away — and that means buying new clothes and school supplies, the cost of which can add up for parents.

"It's not easy. It's quite expensive, but thank God for the support we get," said Abebusola Abiola Adeniyi, a newcomer to Canada and single parent of three.

That's why two Montreal charities, the Welcome Hall and Regroupement Partage, have organized two backpack giveaways they say will help nearly 7,500 children going back to school this fall, dubbed Opération Sac à Dos and Rentrée de la Tête Haute.

The groups will fill 4,500 backpacks with all the essential school supplies and insulated lunch boxes, and they are being handed out until Friday at 17 Magasins-Partage locations, where low-income families can get support across the city.

More backpacks will be available Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Welcome Hall Mission on Acorn Street in Saint-Henri.

All the backpacks are valued at $900,000, the organizations said.

Abebusola Abiola Adeniyi (right) is a newcomer to Canada and single parent of three. She says Opération Sac à Dos takes some of the financial worry away. She's pictured here with her 12-year-old daughter, Chelsea. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

"When you have all the supplies in a bag, it takes part of the worries away," said Adeniyi, who says back to school costs can be as much as $600 per child.

Her 12-year-old daughter Chelsea says having proper school supplies is "very important, because you can get bullied."

Pricey school supplies criticized

At the Welcome Hall mission giveaway today, Benoit Racette, a Québec solidaire candidate who lives in Montreal's Southwest borough, said the government needs to clamp down on ballooning costs.

"We can help with this kind of initiative, but the basic problem is the fees were exploding in elementary school. Of course, we have to reduce it."

The provincial Liberals say they've moved funds around to be able give parents $100 for every child starting school this fall, according to MNA Dominique Anglade.