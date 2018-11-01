Legal cannabis invites itself to the party for 35th Nez Rouge campaign

With the launch of its 35th annual campaign, the first since the legalization of cannabis, the founder of Opération Nez Rouge said the organization is ready to take on the new challenge.

"At Nez Rouge, we've always said, 'If you feel you're not able to drive, don't take any chances — call us — and we won't ask any questions,'" said Jean-Marie De Koninck.

The service is now offered in 102 communities across Canada, including 63 in Quebec, relying on 50,000 volunteers who drive people — and their cars — safely back home after office parties and social outings.

This year, the service will be available from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31.

De Koninck said it's always been an unwritten rule to provide service to people who shouldn't be driving because their judgment's affected by medication or drugs.

"Volunteers could tell you that people have called Nez Rouge in the past, not because they had consumed alcohol, but because they had smoked pot," he said.

Now that cannabis is legal, De Koninck said he can't predict what will happen on Quebec's roads. But the legalization has compelled Nez Rouge to adapt its training, asking volunteers to leave their judgment at the door.

"People have to be comfortable to call us no matter the reason, and we will be there to answer," De Koninck said.

New app, new spokesperson

Nez Rouge has developed a mobile app to make it easier for volunteers to co-ordinate their trips.

Clients can also download the app to contact their local Nez Rouge centre directly and to be notified as to when they can expect a ride. This service will, however, only be available in certain regions of the province.

François Bellefeuille, left, spokesperson for the 35th annual campaign of Opération Nez Rouge stands beside the organization's founder, Jean-Marie De Koninck. (Fanny Samson/Radio-Canada)

After making its volunteers the stars of the Nez Rouge publicity campaign in recent years, the service is returning to an old tradition and counting on comedians to spread the word.

This year's spokesperson is François Bellefeuille, who by his own admission has been a Nez-Rouge client but never a volunteer.

"I couldn't say no," said Bellefeuille about being asked to take on the role, especially given all the donations made by clients are passed on to amateur sports team and community organizations.

Bellefeuille, known in Quebec for his loud, outlandish style, is hoping to put his marketing skills to good use to raise awareness on social media and make sure people call the service if they need it.

"I'm sort of the designated driver for Opération Nez Rouge this year. I hope I make it to the end of the road in one piece."

Opération Nez Rouge will be in operation from Nov. 30 to Dec 1 and can be reached at 1-866-Desjardins.

You can also download the app or sign up to volunteer here.