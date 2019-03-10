Open-pit mine near Abitibi's pristine water source gets environmental review, but residents remain wary

A proposed open-pit mine near a pristine water source in northern Quebec will get a full public review, Quebec's environment minister announced last week.

But around 200 people still protested this weekend in Amos, 600 kilometres north of Montreal, saying they intend to make sure the provincial government keeps its promise.

The project, spearheaded by a junior Australian firm, seeks to build a lithium mine less than 100 meters from the Saint-Mathieu-Berry esker, a ridge of stratified sand and gravel that naturally filters rain and snow in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

The esker provides drinking water to many of the towns in the Abitibi, including Amos, which has twice won awards for having the best tap water in North America.

The public review of the project will be conducted by Quebec's environmental assessment agency, known by its French acronym as the BAPE.

Environment Minister Benoit Charette said a review was necessary when ministry officials determined the mining project would be producing more than 2,000 tonnes of material daily.

Sayona, the mining company, had said previously the mine would only produce 1,900 tonnes daily, under the threshold that triggers a mandatory review by the BAPE.

A review by the agency will involve public hearings where both experts and residents can express opinions about the environmental impacts of the project. While it can issue recommendations, cabinet has the final say on whether the mine gets the go-ahead.

"The BAPE is a great opportunity for the company, and for the citizens, to work together. It will give them a space for dialogue," Charette said. "It's a good opportunity for both parties."

Concerns remain

A coalition of citizen groups in Abitibi spent several months lobbying the Environment Ministry for a BAPE review, which they said was necessary regardless of the size of the mine.

They were joined in their efforts by all three opposition parties in the National Assembly, who made the mining project a test of the new government's credibility on environmental issues.

But even with the order for a BAPE review, concerns remain that Sayona could still avoid having to undergo what it says will be a lengthy and costly process.

Citizen groups in Abitibi wanted the BAPE review ordered on social acceptability grounds. That way the company won't be able to scale down the project to avoid meeting the threshold.

"It's important to mobilize to make sure we're heard, because there is no social acceptability [for the mine]," said Stéphanie Pépin, an Amos resident who attended Saturday's demonstration.

Citizen groups in Abitibi wanted the BAPE review ordered on social acceptability grounds. That way, they say, the company won't be able to scale down the project to avoid meeting the threshold for a mandatory review. (Thomas Deshaies/Radio-Canada)

Organizers say the issue has galvanized residents to an extent rarely seen in the area. The local awareness, they said, was part of a more global concern for the environment.

"You can't forget that it's 2019 and that citizens around the planet are worried and want to protect where they live," said Massy Émond, a member of a citizens group in neighbouring La Motte, where the mine is slated to be built.

"The people of Abitibi are no strangers to that."

Sayona said last week it was taking time to study the Environment Minister's decision before commenting further.