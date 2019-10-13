What's open and closed in Montreal over Thanksgiving weekend

Wondering what will be open in Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday? Wonder no more.

Grocery stores and public markets will mostly be open, as will most shopping malls and pharmacies.

SAQ and SQDC stores will be open, except the outlets that are in malls that are closed.

Public transit will run on a holiday schedule, so double-check before you leave your house.

If your garbage and recycling is picked up on Mondays, it's business as usual. In Montréal-Nord, green waste collection has been bumped to Tuesday.

Thanksgiving marks the last day of the summer schedule for Montreal's ecocentres — they will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but after that, they move to the winter schedule, when they are closed Sundays and Mondays.

Arenas, swimming pools, sports centres and libraries will operate according to schedules set by the borough.

Most outdoor tennis courts are open, while the majority of libraries and indoor pools are closed.

Most Montreal museums are already closed on Mondays, and the Biodôme​ is closed for renovations, but the other Space for Life museums — the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, Botanical Garden and Insectarium — will be open.

The TAZ skatepark will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

La Ronde will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m (but you might want to go before your big Thanksgiving dinner? Just a thought).

Provincial parks will also be open, if you want to get outside and enjoy the mild weather. (There is a chance of showers, however).

Also open — advance polls, until 9 p.m. To find the location of your assigned polling station, check your voter identification card, go to the Elections Canada website or call 1-800-463-6868.

So what's closed?

Government buildings, post offices, courthouses and banks will be closed.

City and borough offices will be closed Monday, although some municipal services will be in operation.

The Claude-Robillard sports complex will be closed too.