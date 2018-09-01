Labour Day 2018: What's open and closed in Montreal

Time to put your white threads away, Montrealers. It's Labour Day weekend, and as with most holiday weekends, some services in the city are closed — and some are open.

Here's what you can expect on Labour Day Monday.

Public services

City and borough government offices will be closed, Monday.

The city's Écocentres will be open during their regular hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the city website.

Municipal court and all points of service will be closed.

The STM and AMT will be running on normal weekend schedules.

Canada Post will not be delivering or collecting mail on Monday.

Banks will be closed Monday, as well as shopping centres and large grocery stores.

Garbage collection will follow its regular schedule.

Deps, hospitals, pharmacies open

Most dépanneurs, gas stations, pharmacies, bars and restaurants will be open, but hours and staff may be reduced.

Hospitals and emergency services will remain open.

Public markets are open, including the Atwater, Jean-Talon, Maisonneuve and Lachine markets.

SAQ stores will also be open Monday — except those in shopping centres.

La Ronde and the Montreal Casino — which is open 24 hours — will remain open on Labour Day.

Arenas, pools, libraries and cultural centres vary according to their boroughs.