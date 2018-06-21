Fête nationale celebrations this weekend: What you need to know

Quebec's Fête nationale is coming this weekend and, as per holiday tradition, there will be plenty of concerts, fireworks, comedy shows and neighbourhood parties spread across Montreal.

Also known as the Fête de la Saint-Jean-Baptiste, all of the large-scale festivities are taking place downtown on June 23 and 24, but there will also be dozens of smaller events spread out across the city at more than 50 locations.

The big show, fittingly called "Le Grand spectacle" in French, will kick off at 9 p.m. on June 23 with, according to its website, a mix of "genres and musical styles from yesterday to today and honour the talents of here."

Two parades on de Maisonneuve

There will be two parades this year on June 24 , both taking place on de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

One parade will be heading east from Peel Street at 9:15 pm.

The other starts at St-Denis Street heading west at the same time. The parades are expected to meet at 10:30 p.m. at Place des Festivals where celebrations continue.

Supermarkets, offices, SAQ closed Sunday

On Sunday, most municipal offices, supermarkets and shopping centres will be closed or have reduced hours.

As per holiday tradition, the SAQ will also be taking the Fête nationale off, meaning you should stock up by the end of the day Saturday, or you'll be drinking corner store wine and beer on June 24 — if you can find a dépanneur that's open.

There will be no SAQ.com deliveries on June 25. T hat service resumes June 26 .

Canada Post won't be collecting or delivering mail, though private locations may be open according to host business hours. For example, if the pharmacy is open, the post office within will likely be as well for its normal hours.

Pharmacy hours will vary over the holiday, with many chains keeping busy locations open, but not all.

Public transit slow down

Montreal's public transit system will have some changes throughout its bus scheduling.



According to the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) website, it's recommended to consult the legend below your bus schedule or Planibus.



Ride the train? The Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Mascouche, Deux-Montagnes or Candiac lines will all be closed on June 24 and 25.

Border wait times a real possibility

While thousands are heading into the city to celebrate the provincial holiday, many others head out of the country to enjoy the three-day weekend. Wait times can be exhausting at the U.S. border but you can plan ahead by checking these sites.

Users should take these predicted wait times with a grain of salt because border wait times change quickly with traffic flow.