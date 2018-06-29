What's open and closed in Montreal on this Journée des patriotes

Monday is the Journée des patriotes in Quebec, also known as Victoria Day.

Most businesses and facilities are operating normally on Monday, with the exception of banks and government offices.

Many libraries and public sports facilities are also closed, but this varies by borough.

What's closed

Banks are closed.

No mail delivery or pickup.

Government offices are closed.

Municipal courts.

Essential services

Garbage and recycling pickup is operating normally.

STM buses are on a Sunday or holiday schedule.

Ecocentres are open according to their summer schedule.

Retail

SAQ outlets are open.

Grocery stores and dépanneurs are open.

Most large stores and malls will be open.

Recreation

Schedules for arenas, swimming pools, sports centres, libraries and cultural centres vary by borough.

The Space for Life centres are open (Insectarium, Botanical Garden, Planetarium). The Biodome remains closed for renovations.

Rides at La Ronde are open.

Public markets are open.

And don't forget — pay stations and meters are still operational.