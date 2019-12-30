Opération Nez Rouge seeks last-minute volunteers to drive New Year's Eve revellers

It's the eve of New Year's Eve, and Opération Nez Rouge is launching a last-ditch call for volunteers before its busiest night of the season.

After the hugs, kisses and Auld Lang Syne, 12:30 a.m. rolls around and everyone wants to get home at the same time, said Opération Nez Rouge's program co-ordinator, Julie Martineau.

"It's a special challenge," Martineau said.

There's no set number of rides a volunteer needs to offer, and there are no shifts, she said.

"Volunteers come and go as they please. They stop when they feel the time is right," Martineau said.

She recommends that volunteers take a nap before they hit the road.

Signing up is easy, Martineau said: it just requires that volunteers print and sign an online form and attend a 30-minute training session.

"We will be very thankful for whatever you do," Martineau said.

Aleready the last week-end of the 36th <a href="https://twitter.com/ORNose?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ORNose</a> campaign. We will be running until December 31st this holiday season. Tu request a ride, visit <a href="https://t.co/yAyViDqw5i">https://t.co/yAyViDqw5i</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rednose?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rednose</a> —@ORNose

This is the 36th year Opération Nez Rouge has been offering rides to people heading home from holiday gatherings in cities and towns across Quebec and in many places across Canada. The campaign started Nov. 29 and ends early in the morning on Jan. 1.

People looking for a ride home and a driver for their own vehicle can call the Opération Nez Rouge hotline, and a pair of drivers is dispatched in their own vehicle.

One of those volunteer drivers then drives the client and the client's car home.

The service is geared toward people who have been drinking, smoking cannabis or are just too tired to drive home during the holidays.

Last year in Quebec, 1,550 volunteers gave 2,595 rides to weary revellers on New Year's Eve.

There is no cost to clients, but cash donations to the non-profit agency are welcome.