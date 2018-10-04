Montreal police investigate suspicious fire in NDG restaurant

The Montreal police department's arson squad is investigating after a fire ripped through a restaurant on Saint-Jacques Street in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce early Thursday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m., Montreal's fire department notified police that the fire in Restaurant Onyx appeared suspicious, said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture.

The fire completely destroyed the business, which is located at the corner of Grand Blvd. The restaurant served "fine Persian cuisine," according to its website.

Numerous apartments in the three-storey building were evacuated, said Couture.

Nobody was injured, he said, and, now that the fire is out, residents have been allowed to return to their apartments.

For now, there are no witnesses or suspects, he said, but the police department's arson squad is investigating — working to determine the cause of the fire.